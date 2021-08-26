Senators Kaine and Warner release statements on terror attacks in Afghanistan.

~ On terror attacks in Kabul ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the below statement on Afghanistan:

“I am closely tracking the horrifying situation in Kabul and will remain in touch with intelligence and administration officials as we learn more about today’s attacks. As we await more information regarding the casualties, my thoughts will be with our troops and with the innocent people killed in these brutal acts of terror. We must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs, and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to U.S. servicemembers who are carrying out the mission on the ground despite the great danger and challenges they are facing.”

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) authorization of Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee U.S. Army Base to temporarily house Afghan allies:

“I’m immensely proud Virginia is leading the way in supporting U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, and other at-risk Afghans during this critical time. We must continue to do all we can to help get Americans and our allies out of harm’s way. I send my sincerest gratitude to our brave servicemembers and our State Department personnel working tirelessly on Afghanistan evacuations.”

Senator Kaine and his team are continuing to work around the clock to help with the evacuation of Americans, as well as SIV-eligible and other at risk Afghans, to get them to safety as quickly as possible. Virginians seeking assistance with evacuations should contact Senator Kaine’s office by visiting: https://www.kaine.senate.gov/services/help

