Senators Press Pentagon on Family Relocation Issues

~ Ahead of peak transfer season, Senators raise staffing concerns and urge that more must be done to address ongoing household move challenges facing military families ~

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Michael Bennet (D-CO) wrote to the commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) General Randall Reed to follow up on their concerns that as USTRANSCOM continues to implement the Global Household Goods Contract, GHC, to streamline its relocation process, military families are experiencing delays and confusion related to the contract transition, and the remedies available to them.

Earlier this year, Sen. Warner urged USTRANSCOM to immediately address the failures reported by more than 1,000 military families, including missed household goods pickups and delivery issues. Since then, Sen. Warner has received a briefing from USTRANSCOM discussing how the command plans to resolve these issues and ensure that the contractor that handles moving of household goods, HomeSafe Alliance, fulfills its obligations in a timely and efficient manner.

“We appreciate actions taken so far that are aimed at blunting the impacts of the GHC transition to our servicemembers and their families, which have included holding some household goods shipments in the legacy system, as well as increasing USTRANSCOM’s oversight of the HomeSafe Alliance contract performance,” wrote the senators. “We are concerned, however, that the ongoing challenges with the contract transition and the large anticipated volume of moves in the coming months will continue to result in servicemember move disruptions and delays in their moves.”

In the letter, the senators highlighted the importance of communicating with service members about their rights during the relocation process.

The senators continued, “You are also likely aware that the challenges with the implementation of GHC has generated a significant amount of online discussion surrounding military moves. To help prevent confusion or misinformation regarding moves, USTRANSCOM and service Transportation Offices must increase their communication with transferring servicemembers and their families, as the Army did in January to explain changes in personally procured moves. I encourage you to take additional steps to ensure servicemember understanding of their options, rights, and remedies during this transfer season.”

The senators also noted the impact of President Trump’s staffing cuts and hiring freezes at the Department of Defense, and requested a detailed assessment of how these moves are impacting USTRANSCOM’s operations.

The senators concluded, “To better assess the impacts of these haphazard cuts, please provide me a report detailing the staffing structure at USTRANSCOM that supports servicemember household good moves, including the number of billets for civilian and military personnel who support the GHC transition and manage the HomeSafe Alliance contract, the number of vacancies in those billets in AY23, AY24, AY25 to date, specifically identifying any new vacancies since January 20, 2025. We are requesting the same data from each of the military branches to better assess the impacts of Secretary Hegseth and Secretary Noem’s personnel management choices on servicemembers and their families to ensure that they are managing this important issue with the urgency it demands.”

In addition to Sen. Warner’s advocacy earlier this year, he previously engaged with USTRANSCOM on behalf of military families experiencing problems with moving. In 2014, Warner was forced to step in when more than 160 Virginians reported that their personal vehicles had been significantly delayed or misplaced by the contractor who had been responsible for moving their vehicles during permanent change of station moves to and from overseas duty stations.

A copy of the letter is available here and below:

Dear General Reed:

We write in appreciation of our servicemembers and their families, and in continuation of my effort to support them and work with U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) on the implementation of the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC) with HomeSafe Alliance. We appreciate the continued focus from your team on remedying GHC implementation challenges, in keeping with USTRANSCOM’s commitments to our military community as they enter the permanent change of station (PCS) peak season. We will continue to monitor this PCS season and your efforts to ensure our military, and you, have what you need to undergo this transformation with minimal impact to those we serve.

We appreciate actions taken so far that are aimed at blunting the impacts of the GHC transition to our servicemembers and their families, which have included holding some household goods shipments in the legacy system, as well as increasing USTRANSCOM’s oversight of the HomeSafe Alliance contract performance. We are concerned, however, that the ongoing challenges with the contract transition and the large anticipated volume of moves in the coming months will continue to result in servicemember move disruptions and delays in their moves. We understand that HomeSafe Alliance is required to compensate servicemembers for some of the costs they incur because of these delays.

You are also likely aware that the challenges with the implementation of GHC has generated a significant amount of online discussion surrounding military moves. To help prevent confusion or misinformation regarding moves, USTRANSCOM and service Transportation Offices must increase their communication with transferring servicemembers and their families, as the Army did in January to explain changes in personally procured moves. We encourage you to take additional steps to ensure servicemember understanding of their options, rights, and remedies during this transfer season.

Finally, we are concerned that recent reports of staffing cuts and hiring freezes at the Department of Defense and military services may negatively impact servicemember moves as the military heads into peak transfer season. The firings of probationary employees and other federal employees, many of whom are military spouses or veterans, have exacerbated the disruptions caused by preexisting vacancies and create new disruptions across the federal government. This heedless hobbling of complex government functions house outsized negative impacts on customer service and customer experience. To better assess the impacts of these haphazard cuts, please provide me a report detailing the staffing structure at USTRANSCOM that supports servicemember household good moves, including the number of billets for civilian and military personnel who support the GHC transition and manage the HomeSafe Alliance contract, the number of vacancies in those billets in AY23, AY24, AY25 to date, specifically identifying any new vacancies since January 20, 2025. We are requesting the same data from each of the military branches to better assess the impacts of Secretary Hegseth and Secretary Noem’s personnel management choices on servicemembers and their families to ensure that they are managing this important issue with the urgency it demands.

We request this response by May 16, 2025. We appreciate your attention and look forward to continuing to work closely with you on this matter. Thank you for your time and consideration. should be placed.

Sincerely,