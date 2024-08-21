Senators Warner and Kaine Announce More than $400,000 in Federal Funding for Restoration

On August 21, 2024, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $416,207 in federal funding for the restoration of the west steps of the Sir Christopher Wren Building at William & Mary in Williamsburg.



The funding was awarded through the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures Grants through their Historic Preservation Fund, which uses revenue from federal offshore oil and gas leases to fund preservation projects without expending tax dollars.



“As the oldest college building still standing in the United States, the Wren Building at William & Mary has served countless generations of students, faculty, and community members,” said the senators. “We’re glad to see this funding, which will help restore and preserve this National Historic Landmark, headed to Williamsburg.”



Warner and Kaine have been long supporters of preserving Virginia’s historic sites, including securing over $1 million in federal funding as part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

