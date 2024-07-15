Senators Warner, Kaine, and U.S Representative Scott Applaud New Clean Energy Manufacturing Jobs

SOn July 11, 2024, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) applauded the announcement that LS GreenLink is investing $681 million in Chesapeake to build a brand new facility to manufacture high-voltage marine cables used for offshore wind farms.



LS GreenLink is building the facility using the $100 million in tax credits made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Offshore Wind Manufacturing Act and is expected to create over 330 jobs.



“The Inflation Reduction Act continues to deliver. Thanks to this once-in-a-generation legislation, the clean energy industry is growing, and Virginia is benefiting,” said Warner.



“I’m thrilled hundreds of clean energy manufacturing jobs are headed to Virginia thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act we passed by one vote,” said Kaine. “LS GreenLink’s decision to build a facility in Chesapeake is a testament to Hampton Roads’ talented workforce and strong community.”



“LS GreenLink will be able to utilize tax credits for projects that expand clean energy. Their investment in this new facility in Chesapeake will play a key role in building the domestic green energy supply chain. This investment in Hampton Roads is bringing high-paying jobs to our local economy and boosting our community’s transition towards clean, affordable energy,” said Scott.

“LS GreenLink’s investment in Virginia will showcase the Commonwealth as a leader in offshore wind industry manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “LS GreenLink has recognized that Virginia has the skilled talent, world-class logistics location, and business environment that will allow it to serve its growing global customers for submarine power cables.”



Warner, Kaine, and Scott wrote a letter to the Department of Energy to advocate for IRA funding for the project.

