Senior and Disabled Real Estate Tax Relief Program Accepting Applications
Application Deadline: June 1, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk homeowners are encouraged to apply for the City’s real estate tax relief program for senior and disabled residents.
To qualify:
- Residents must be age 65 or over, or totally and permanently disabled.
- Homeowners must live in the property.
- The combined income of owners and relatives living in the home cannot exceed $67,000 per year.
- Net worth, excluding the home, cannot exceed $350,000.
Residents must apply each year for the program. Applications must pe postmarked by June 1, 2024, to be considered for tax relief in the 2025 fiscal year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025).