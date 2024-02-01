Senior and Disabled Real Estate Tax Relief Program Accepting Applications

Application Deadline: June 1, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk homeowners are encouraged to apply for the City’s real estate tax relief program for senior and disabled residents.

To qualify:

Residents must be age 65 or over, or totally and permanently disabled.

Homeowners must live in the property.

The combined income of owners and relatives living in the home cannot exceed $67,000 per year.

Net worth, excluding the home, cannot exceed $350,000.

Residents must apply each year for the program. Applications must pe postmarked by June 1, 2024, to be considered for tax relief in the 2025 fiscal year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025).