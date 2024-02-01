Local Local News 

Senior and Disabled Real Estate Tax Relief Program Accepting Applications

HRMessenger Staff ,

Application Deadline: June 1, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk homeowners are encouraged to apply for the City’s real estate tax relief program for senior and disabled residents.

          To qualify:

  • Residents must be age 65 or over, or totally and permanently disabled.
  • Homeowners must live in the property.
  • The combined income of owners and relatives living in the home cannot exceed $67,000 per year.
  • Net worth, excluding the home, cannot exceed $350,000. 

Residents must apply each year for the program. Applications must pe postmarked by June 1, 2024, to be considered for tax relief in the 2025 fiscal year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025).

