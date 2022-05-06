Senior Care Incentive Initiative

By: Dana Woodson

If you are 65 years or older, a Portsmouth resident, and fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Portsmouth is providing an incentive program to thank you for your participation in ending the spread of COVID-19. Visit Portsmouth’s Sports Plex at 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard. Eligibility requirements are as follows: proof of Portsmouth residency, your vaccine card, and a state issued identification card or license. The program dates are:

Monday, May 16- Wednesday, May 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, May 23- Wednesday, May 25 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gift cards in the amount of $100 will be given to each qualified senior while supplies last. Funds used for the Senior Care Incentive made possible via the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications can be printed from the Portsmouth Website, and…

Applications will be located at the Sports Plex, the City Hall first floor security desk, and the Portsmouth Senior Station.