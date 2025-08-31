Senior Officer Tim Bostic Awarded Boating Officer of The Year

RICHMOND, VA – Senior Conservation Police Officer (CPO) Tim Bostic was recognized by the Board of Wildlife Resources as the 2024 Boating Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during their August meeting. In addition to this Department recognition, Bostic received a 2024 MADD Virginia Law Enforcement Award, the second one in his career.



Bostic, a Virginia native from Madison County, began his career with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) in 2016 and prior to that served as a Deputy with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently assigned to Rappahannock County.



In 2024, Officer Bostic handled 35 boating related calls for service, participated in 24 boat patrols, and made 25 boating related arrests including three for operating under the influence and two for reckless operation of a watercraft. In addition to his law enforcement duties, Officer Bostic participated in nine boating safety outreach events, reaching nearly 6,000 people and educating the public on boating safety.



“The work speaks for itself, Senior Officer Bostic is a dedicated officer with an incredible amount of skill and expertise when it comes to boating enforcement,” said Colonel John J. Cobb. “But what sets him apart is his role as a true mentor within the Department. He prioritizes mentoring and assisting newer officers instead of building cases for himself, helping them build skills and gain hands-on experience, setting them up for success and shaping the next generation of officers.”



In addition to Officer Bostic’s current accolades, he was the 2021 Virginia Conservation Police Officer of the Year and received the 2023 DWR Office of Professional Standards Professionalism Decree.