Sentara Awards $300k to American Heart Association’s Life Fierce Program

By: Sentara Health

Funding supports Sentara Health and the American Heart Association’s unified goals of advancing health equity and improving health outcomes in the communities they serve

Hampton Roads, Va. (August 24, 2023) — Sentara Health awarded $300,000 to the American Heart Association’s Live Fierce program. This contribution underscores Sentara’s commitment to fostering healthier communities through education and empowerment.

The American Heart Association challenges the community to “live fierce” and take control of their health. The Live Fierce program encourages individuals of all ages to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles, providing them the tools needed to improve their health and overall well-being.

With a combination of education, community engagement, and innovative awareness campaigns, Live Fierce seeks to reduce the prevalence of heart disease and stroke. Live Fierce provides hands-on training for individuals, empowering them to make informed decisions on issues such as food and nutrition, exercise, and stress management.

“Sentara is grateful to have a long history of partnering with the American Heart Association in support of the Live Fierce program,” said Sentara’s Interim Acute Care President Terrie Edwards. “Sentara realizes and wants to invest in the health of our community through prevention and education. This contribution reflects our focus on improving the health of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

With Sentara’s contribution, the American Heart Association will be able to further assist communities in Hampton Roads, Richmond, and Roanoke, Virginia.

“There are so many health disparities and so many individuals that don’t have access to adequate health services,” said Briana Ricks, community impact director for American Heart Association. “Sentara’s contribution to the American Heart Association in Hampton Roads is really going to be instrumental in ensuring that we are able continue our blood pressure opportunities in the community.”

This grant reinforces Sentara’s pledge to promote health equity and improve access to care throughout Virginia and North Carolina. This contribution is part of Sentara’s Spring 2023 Grant Cycle, where Sentara bestowed over $5M in grants to more than 130 community partners in Virginia and North Carolina.