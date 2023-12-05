Sentara becomes sole owner of Velocity Urgent Care

Sentara expansion to offer a holistic approach to consumer care

Hampton Roads, Va. (Dec. 4, 2023) — Effective November 15, 2023, Sentara Health became the sole owner of Velocity Urgent Care, LLC (“Velocity”), which has been operated as a joint venture between Sentara Health and a third party since 2017. Velocity is comprised of 17 urgent care locations across Virginia with nearly 200 employees and plans to open its newest location in early 2024 in Elizabeth City, N.C. Velocity will be a valued addition to the Sentara organization.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both Sentara and Velocity Urgent Care to expand and improve access to quality same-day services by offering a more holistic approach for the communities we serve,” said Sentara Vice President of Ambulatory Services Kurt T. Hofelich.

Through expansion and innovation, Sentara is working to address the full continuum of care needs for consumers whether it be walk-in, same day service at an urgent care center, primary care or therapy and imaging services at a Sentara location in the community, support from Sentara’s mobile clinics that travel throughout the service area, or advanced, state-of-the art medical interventions at a Sentara medical center.

Barbara Smith, Velocity Urgent Care CEO remarked, “This is an exciting change and one that Velocity and Sentara know will be worthwhile for the communities that we serve, the organization, and our Velocity team members. We are looking forward to continuing serving our communities with high-quality care.”

Sentara Health has been working in partnership with Velocity Urgent Care since December 2017 when Sentara transferred operations of seven Sentara Urgent Care facilities in the Hampton Roads area to the Velocity joint venture. In recent years, expansion of Velocity Urgent Care has followed Sentara’s growth in Virginia and North Carolina with all Velocity locations within a convenient distance to existing Sentara hospitals and medical facilities.

“Current consumers using Velocity for walk-in care needs will continue to receive outstanding services at Velocity Urgent Care,” added Hofelich.

