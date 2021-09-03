September is Hunger Action Month

During the month of September, communities are coming together to raise awareness of community hunger and shine a light on the need for healthy food that still remains. While hunger affects individuals and families year-round, Feeding America, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and a national network of over 200 food banks focus their efforts in September to encourage communities to come together to end hunger. When we solve hunger today, we end hunger tomorrow! You can help by getting involved! Donate food, host food drive, donate funds, or look for other ways to get involved. To learn more, visit hrfoodbank.org or call 757-596-7188. The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is also in need of volunteers. Check out their Volunteer Portal for details on how you can roll up your sleeves and make a difference. If you are struggling to get the food you and your family need, please visit the Foodbank’s Get Help page to locate a mobile food pantry or partner agency that can help. The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has announced their September Mobile Food Pantry schedule. The Foodbank’s Mobile Food Pantry Program delivers and distributes fresh, healthy food directly into the communities that need it. Typically, clients served go home with an average of 2 to 4 produce items weighing up to 20 lbs., plus other grocery items. Visit the Foodbank’s Facebook page for details. This September and throughout the year, let’s join together to provide hunger relief and offer a sense of hope.