September is Library Card Sign-up Month!

Do you have a library card? It’s Library Card Sign-up Month, and Newport News Public Library (NNPL) has joined with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

All Access Memberships offer full library privileges for patrons, which includes digital resources, the ability to check out materials, use of public computers and the opportunity to borrow materials through interlibrary loan. Visit the Online Borrower Registration page to register for an All Access Membership, and then visit the service desk of any branch with an acceptable form of identification (ID) to receive your card. You must be a Virginia resident to get an NNPL membership.

Sign-up for an All Access Membership in September and the NNPL will give you a special imprinted card jacket to offer protection for your most valuable resource. Already have an All Access Membership Card? Stop by any NNPL branch to pick up a card jacket for your current card.

For more information about the NNPL, visit www.nnpl.org or call 757-591-4858.