Serve the City Food Vendor Forum

Serve the City offers local restaurant owners, caterers, food truck operators, and other food service professionals a unique opportunity to connect with the city and learn how the city procures food services, as well as explore contract opportunities.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into business resources and support available through the city and its community partners.

The forum will also include speakers from the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts, the Newport News Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Newport News Fire Department, and the Department of Parks & Recreation.

Secure your spot today.