Settlers Landing Road on-ramps to I-64 scheduled for overnight closures

By: City of Hampton

The Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road entrance ramps to Interstate 64 face nighttime closures next week. The work is part of the widening of Interstate 64, which will require similar work at additional ramps in the coming weeks.

The on-ramp to I-64 East is tentatively scheduled for closure on Sept. 17 and 18, and the ramp to I-64 West will follow on Sept. 19 and 20. In each case, the entrances will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Crews will re-stripe the ramp and place concrete barriers for the safety of highway workers. Detour signs will direct drivers to take Woodland Road to East Mercury Boulevard to Mallory Street. The Mallory Street bridge will be open to traffic since the closures are at night.

Other recent roadway changes include:

Westbound I-64 traffic has been shifted onto the eastbound side while crews work on the westbound bridge, expected to last for about a year; and

The continuous, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road and west of Lasalle Avenue are estimated to be in place into 2026.

The I-64 east exit ramp to Rip Rap Road work was completed.

The work is a segment of the VDOT’s Hampton Roads Express Lane project, which will ultimately become a 46-mile network of express toll/HOV lanes from east of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-64/I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake.