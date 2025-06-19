Seven Freedom Virginia-Endorsed Candidates Advance After Primary Wins

By: Victor Greene

Freedom Virginia congratulated seven endorsed candidates on their primary victories, including former Delegate Jay Jones for Attorney General. House of Delegates winners include Patrick Hope (HD-1), May Nivar (HD-57), Leslie Mehta (HD-73), Lindsey Dougherty (HD-75), Delores McQuinn (HD-81), and Kacey Carnegie (HD-89).

“These candidates will fight for Virginians and work to create a commonwealth where hardworking people can thrive,” said co-Executive Directors Rhena Hicks and Ryan O’Toole.