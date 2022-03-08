By: City of Newport News

It’s Day Two of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia, and today we are focusing on tornadoes. A tornado is a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can be among the most violent phenomena of all atmospheric storms we experience, bringing intense winds (over 200 miles per hour) and causing significant damage. Yesterday’s article focused on Watches vs Warnings. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe weather. A Tornado Watch can cover parts of a state or several states. When one is issued, keep an eye on the news and prepare for severe weather. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path. When a Tornado Warning is issued, you should act immediately to find a safe shelter.During a tornado, go to your basement or an interior room on the lowest level that is away from windows. For more safety tips, visit ready.gov or visit the National Weather Service’s tornado safety page. Remember to sign-up for NN Alert to receive emergency information from the city and other sources, including the National Weather Service. Visit the NN Alert website to create your account or modify your existing settings.