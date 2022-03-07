It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia, when localities work with the National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to share information on weather that affects the Commonwealth during the spring and summer months. Our goal is to empower residents to prepare for inclement weather so they are ready to respond should severe weather affect our city. Today’s topic is Watches vs Warnings. The main point to remember is that Warnings are more urgent than Watches. A Watch means that conditions are favorable for dangerous weather to occur; it does not mean that the event will occur. When you hear Watch for any circumstance, including tornadoes and severe weather, be alert.A Warning means you need to take action. A Warning is only issued when severe weather is about to occur. When you hear Warning, take the appropriate action to protect your life and property. For detailed information on the difference between a Watch and Warning, check out a video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA also has a video on ways to get warnings and stay informed. If you live or work in Newport News, we encourage you to sign-up for NN Alert to receive information in various formats, including home, mobile or business phones, email, and text messages. You pick where and how you receive the messages. Information from NN Alert comes directly from the source, such as the National Weather Service, the fire or police department, or other city departments. It’s critical information that will help you and your family remain prepared. It takes just a few moments to sign up with a user name and password. Once your account is created, you can monitor and make changes, as needed. Visit the NN Alert website to create your account or modify your existing settings.