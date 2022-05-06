Severe Weather Today

By: Dana Woodson

The National Weather Service has announced a severe weather outlook for our area beginning today with severe thunderstorms effecting our region from 4 p.m. until midnight. Rainy conditions are also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with tidal flooding expected to begin on Sunday due to a coastal low. Flooding in our normal low lying areas is predicted and heavy rain during these times could cause lingering impacts. Please stay informed and for more information and updates today and throughout the weekend, tune to the local news media and go to Wakefield NWS. The current forecast of the NWS is provided below.

Detailed NWS Current Forecast

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.