Shakirah’s Journey: A Heartwarming Reunion After Three Years

After three long years, Shakirah, a cat once lost and now found, has been reunited with her family, thanks to the combined efforts of Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) staff, volunteers, and several animal rescue organizations.

Shakirah’s story began in 2020 when she was brought from Iraq by her owner, a deployed service member. Her microchip, however, was unregistered and untraceable, leaving her missing for years. Despite this, her family never gave up hope of being reunited.

The breakthrough came when Microchip Hunters, a volunteer group connected with Puppy Rescue Mission (PRM), a group dedicated to helping military personnel reunite with their pets. PRM tracked down Shakirah’s owner, and a volunteer with Southwest Animal Transport Team (SWATT) took charge of transporting the cat to Texas, where her family was waiting.

Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of PRAS staff, Microchip Hunters, PRM, and SWATT, Shakirah was safely transported to her family. The heartwarming reunion marked the end of a long journey, and Shakirah is now settling into her new home in Texas.

To learn more about PRAS and the animals currently up for adoption, visit their website.