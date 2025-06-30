Shang Hao Jia Recalls Danshi Spicy Tofu Over Sesame Allergy Risk

Shang Hao Jia, Inc. of South El Monte, CA is recalling 50 cases of Danshi brand Spicy Shredded Tofu, because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu was distributed in California and direct delivery to supermarket.

Danshi brand Spicy Shredded Tofu is packaged in a plastic container. Net weight: 200g. UPC#6942849709499, lot code #20240825, best by date 05/24/2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an FDA inspection of the foreign manufacturer that product containing sesame was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-626-277-2819 from 9:30am to 5:30pm, Monday – Friday, Pacific Time.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.