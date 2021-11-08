Share your Vision for the Sherwood Site in Denbigh

In 2019, the city created a new Denbigh-Warwick Area Plan to revitalize this important part of Newport News. The Sherwood Site Master Plan is the first major part of the implementation of the Denbigh-Warwick Area Plan. The city envisions a civic hub at Sherwood, anchored by the new Grissom Library and other city services. The public is invited to a Community Visioning Workshop on Wednesday, November 17 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard). Join us to share your vision for the site, including the types of activities that will entice you to visit and the amenities you’d like to see. The city’s Planning Department has also launched a survey to gain additional input on the site. Please take a few moments to complete the online survey and share your vision for the Sherwood site. Please join us as we begin this exciting process!