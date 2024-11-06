Share Your Voice on Housing, Homelessness

The City of Newport News invites community members to participate in the Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study Survey, an important opportunity to share your insights on housing and homelessness issues affecting the Greater Virginia Peninsula. The survey will close on Nov. 9, so please don’t miss your chance to provide input.

In partnership with Viam Advising, a leading Houston-based firm with extensive experience in addressing homelessness, this study will explore three primary questions:

What is the current state of homelessness and available services in the Peninsula? How can community resources and services be optimized to improve efficiency and impact? What additional resources and strategies are needed to achieve long-term goals for reducing homelessness?

The survey is open to anyone living or working in Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County, and York County. Your responses, which will take about 10 minutes to complete, will directly contribute to shaping future services and support in the region.

Thank you for sharing your time and insights to help make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring across our community. For more information, visithttps://viamadvising.com/understanding-homelessness-on-the-virginia-peninsula/.