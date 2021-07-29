Shark Awareness Day at Nauticus – July 31

Join Nauticus for a ‘jaw’esome day of shark-themed programming and activities.



Norfolk, Va.— SHARK! Myths and mystery surround these creatures of the sea. It’s often our uncertainty that makes us fear these majestic animals. Join us in better understanding these fascinating creatures of the sea on Saturday, July 31, 2021, for Shark Awareness Day at Nauticus. Guests are invited to explore and learn about sharks through special programming and activities located in the museum and on the Battleship Wisconsin. In addition, White spotted Bamboo Sharks and Epaulette Sharks are ready to greet guests in our Shark Experience exhibit.

Special programming on July 31 includes:

Shark Tracking – Track white sharks in the Atlantic Ocean and beyond on Nauticus’ Science on a Sphere interactive exhibit



Shark Anatomy – Discover all the shark superpowers inside and out that make them totally jawsome and unique fish



Teeth Dig – Polish your paleontology skills by searching for ancient shark teeth



Shark Trivia – Gather your fintastic friends and family and test your shark IQ in this shark-themed trivia game



& MORE!



Nauticus will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and paid admission includes access to the Nauticus museum, shark-centric programming, and the Battleship Wisconsin. As always, Nauticus members are free. Tickets and additional details are available online at https://nauticus.org/event/shark-day/