“Shatter the Silence” During National Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to raise awareness on this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting, harmful effects on individuals, families and communities. On average, one person dies by suicide every seven hours in Virginia, making suicide the 10th leading cause of death in the state. This Friday, September 17, join the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board’s Prevention Council and community partners for the 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness event, “Shatter the Silence: Hope Heals.” The event is being held in-person at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton (600 Settlers Landing Road) and virtually via Zoom. Shatter the Silence is free and open to all. During the in-person event, enjoy food, activities, raffle prizes and much more! Pre-registration is required to attend both in-person and virtually. Masks are required for those who attend in-person. Safeguard the people in your life from the risk of suicide and support them. Find out how a few valuable actions can save a life by visiting www.BeThe1To.com. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit www.suicidepreventionhotline.org.