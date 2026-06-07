Shellabrate 40 Years of the Virginia Aquarium in June

Discover five ways to celebrate this milestone anniversary during National Zoo and Aquarium Month.

June is National Zoo and Aquarium month, and this June is extra special because it’s the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s 40th anniversary! The Aquarium will be celebrating its grand opening 40 years ago on June 14. Here are five ways you can celebrate the Aquarium for National Zoo and Aquarium Month.

Grab Some Ice Cream at the Aquarium

Celebrate 40 years of the Virginia Aquarium with a sweet treat made by Gelati Celesti.

Nothing pairs better than ice cream and a birthday! In honor of the Aquarium opening 40 years ago, Gelati Celesti has created a special edition ice cream flavor, Shellabration Cake, available only in June. Get a scoop of this limited-time marine-inspired flavor featuring birthday cake ice cream with golden cookie pieces and blue sprinkles.

Scoop something meaningful and delicious. Gelati Celesti is donating 10% of proceeds of Shellabration Cake to the Virginia Aquarium Foundation to support animal care, conservation and research initiatives, education programs, and the Stranding Response team.

Available at the Aquarium’s café.

Clean your Community

Help keep local marine and aquatic wildlife safe by cleaning up trash that has washed into Owl Creek at the Aquarium’s event, Creek Cleanup, 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. Enjoy nature while also helping it! Sign up on your own or grab your friends and register a group. Participants can register online to participate.

Learn to Fish

Grab your fishing pole and enjoy a fishing outing for beginners and enthusiasts alike with the Aquarium’s Fishing at the Aquarium event on June 18. This nature excursion will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on the Virginia Aquarium’s private balcony located on Owl Creek.

This catch-and-release experience will introduce participants to proven fishing techniques, fish identification, and the rules and regulations set by wildlife authorities to encourage successful anglers across generations. Guests will need to bring their own fishing pole. Bait and other fishing gear will be provided.

Explore the Aquarium

Visiting the Aquarium is always a fun way to celebrate any occasion, and there is a lot to explore this summer. This month, the Aquarium will welcome a new changing exhibit on the Nature Trail called Wildlife Rescue, which will feature climbable structures that tell tales of conservation success for near-extinct species.

As the weather warms, the Aquarium’s outdoor play area, Our Watershed, is a great place to play with bubbles, water and plenty of family fun. The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ready to welcome guests.