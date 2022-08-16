Sheriff’s Office Car and Bike Show Returns Sept. 11

After a two-year hiatus, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office (NNSO) Car and Bike Show is back! Vintage cars, motorcycles, and new model vehicles will be on display at Todd Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event also includes prizes, a 50/50 raffle, music, and more. The Car and Bike Show is an important fundraiser for the Sheriff’s Project Lifesaver, a rapid response program that reduces the potential of serious injury for adults and children who wander due to medical issues or disabilities. This fundraiser and donations from the public ensure Project Lifesaver is free for the more than 70 clients currently enrolled with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office. For details and information on how to enroll, visit the Project Lifesaver website. Vehicle owners interested in participating are invited to register now! The entry fee is $20 per vehicle plus two pet food items to benefit the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Interested participants can download the registration form on the NNSO webpage. On-site registration will also be available beginning at 10 a.m. on the day of the event. Admission and parking for the Car and Bike Show is free and open to all. For more information, visit the event page or contact Lt. Patrick-Gross at patrickkl@nnva.gov.