Sheriff’s Office Shred Day Event Scheduled for June 26

Each year, individuals and families receive and collect papers that contain private information. Throwing these items in the trash is not enough to keep them safe from prying eyes. Prevent identity theft by bringing your old and unwanted documents to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office’s (NNSO) annual Shred Day event on Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Todd Stadium (12465 Warwick Boulevard). Sheriff Gabe Morgan offers this free service annually to ensure your sensitive information is not exposed, stolen or abused. This event is not for businesses. What kinds of papers should be shredded? Old and/or unused documents or mail that contains your names, addresses, e-mail addresses, phone numbers and any sensitive information. This includes bank and credit card statements, pay stubs, medical records, tax documents, mortgage documents, receipts and more. Please put your documents in paper bags or boxes; plastic bags are no longer accepted for shredding. There’s no need to register for the event, simply come to Todd Stadium and make sure you enter from Warwick Boulevard. Members of the NNSO will direct you to a shred truck and employees and volunteers will remove papers from your vehicle. Boxes will be emptied and returned to you. For more information, visit the NNSO Shred Day event website.