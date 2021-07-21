Sheriff’s Office’s Car & Bike Show to Raise Money for Project Lifesaver

Save the date for the Newport News Sheriff’s Office’s 10th Annual Project Lifesaver Benefit Car & Bike Show! Join them on Sunday, September 19 from 10 a.m. until noon at Todd Stadium at 12465 Warwick Boulevard. This free event includes live music, food vendors, a raffle, door prizes, smash car and more.

Vehicle owners who want to show their rides can register for $20 plus two pet food items. All years, makes and models are welcome! Awards include People’s Choice, Sheriff’s Award, Project Lifesaver Top Pick and more. There will also be an award to the car club that enters the most vehicles in the show.

For information or to register, contact Lt. Kandyce Patrick-Gross at 757-926-3991 or patrickkl@nnva.gov. Additional information can also be found on the Sheriff’s Office website.

Project Lifesaver is a rapid response program that reduces the potential of serious injury for adults and children who wander due to medical issues or disabilities. This fundraiser and donations from the public ensure Project Lifesaver is free for the more than 70 clients currently enrolled with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office. For details and information on how to enroll, visit the Project Lifesaver website.