Ship Repair Facility to Expand in Virginia

Lyon Shipyard to expand capacity in the City of Norfolk, creating 134 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Lyon Shipyard, a full-service ship repair and industrial services provider, will invest $8.5 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk. The company plans to increase capacity to operate on commercial ships and vessels that service offshore wind farm operations. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create 134 new jobs.

“Lyon Shipyard has been a leader in marine repair and industrial services in Norfolk for nearly a century, and its new investment will allow the company to service vessels integral to Virginia’s growing offshore wind industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We thank Lyon Shipyard for its long-term partnership with the Commonwealth and advancing Virginia’s position as a leading state in this emerging sector on the East Coast.”

“Congratulations to Lyon Shipyard for more than nine decades of success in Norfolk serving customers from the private sector and our U.S. military,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Hampton Roads has the business climate, robust maritime workforce, and world-class port infrastructure to position companies like Lyon Shipyard for continued growth and prosperity for decades to come.”

“We are proud to call Norfolk, Virginia home. The support and partnership Lyon Shipyard receives from the Commonwealth of Virginia has been astonishing,” said Nikole Dunkley, Vice President, Human Resources, Lyon Shipyard. “Our upcoming expansion will allow Lyon Shipyard to hire an additional 134 employees. We want to be the change so many other companies just talk about — Lyon Shipyard wants to lead the charge and help transform the socioeconomical landscape for the City of Norfolk and its residents.”

“We express our gratitude to Lyon Shipyard for their ongoing commitment to Norfolk. As home to the world’s largest naval base, this significant expansion further solidifies our city’s position as a frontrunner in ship repair and fleet readiness,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “This endeavor is in harmony with our objective to bolster workforce development for our residents, paving the way for the creation of 134 highly sought-after skilled trade jobs.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates Lyon Shipyard and the City of Norfolk on this announcement,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hampton Roads Alliance. “Lyon’s growth will create hundreds of well-paying jobs for our region and expands our regional capacity in two very important industries—defense and alternative energy. The Alliance stands ready to support Lyon Shipyard through our regional business retention and aftercare services.”

“Lyon Shipyard is well-positioned to be a significant contributor to Virginia’s emerging offshore wind energy sector,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The offshore wind industry here will be enhanced with Lyon’s capabilities and expertise to succeed. This company is a great local resource, and this investment is going to help create jobs and drive the development of a new industry.”

“I am proud that for 95 years Lyon Shipyard has contributed to the economy and marine industry in our region,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “This investment is welcomed and will allow them to continue to do quality work and employ the best in our region.”

“Lyon Shipyard’s expansion is more than an investment in Norfolk, it is a validation of Virginia’s investments in clean energy,” said Delegate Jackie Glass.

Established in 1928, Lyon Shipyard has over 95 years of continuous service in ship repair and industrial service. Lyon Shipyard has two facilities in Norfolk located on over 30 acres of prime waterfront property along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River. The company supplies commercial and government customers with services including marine electronics repair, barge repair, and pier side repairs, as well as hauling vessels out of the water for underwater repairs to equipment such as propellers, tail shafts, and rudders. The company’s commercial customers include tug and barge operators, dredging and marine construction contractors, ferry and cruise ship operators, research vessels, and commercial fishing companies. Lyon’s government customers include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the Maritime Administration.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Lyon Shipyard’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.