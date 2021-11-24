ENJOY Shop Small Saturday in Olde Towne Portsmouth! Look for the Olde Towne Business Association tent at the Portsmouth Welcome Center. The first 50 shoppers will get a free swag bag with local treats, including a coupon for a free flavored latte or small coffee.

There will be strolling historic interpreters and holiday music including a violinist. The KOMI Art Market will be set up with local artists on the corner of High & Court Streets. Stroll our brick sidewalks and visit our 16 beautifully decorated shops. Treat yourself to a relaxing lunch or dinner in one of our 26 chef-owned restaurants. Come join us in celebrating the places we love.

According to LocalShops1: “Of every dollar spent at a locally owned business, about 70 cents stays local. Of every dollar spent at a national corporation, less than 40 cents stays local.”

The Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market will not be open on Saturday, November 27th. The Market will be open December 4th, 11th, and 18th. For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/Portsmouth-Olde-Towne-Farmers-Market-106639089426039/