Sierra Club Virginia Chapter Statement on Executive Order 77, Single Use Plastics Phase-Out

Richmond, Va — Gov. Ralph Northam announced this morning Executive Order 77 which lays out a plan to eliminate the use of single-use plastic at state agencies and public colleges and universities by 2025. Kate Addleson, Director ofthe Sierra Club Virginia Chapter issued the following statement: “Virginia cannot protect the health of Virginians and ensure environmental justice without eliminating its reliance on plastics. Single-use plastics cause long lasting damage to our environment and waterways and impacts the health of vulnerable communities and people of color the hardest. Executive order 77 is an encouraging first step to combat the issue of plastic pollution at its source. Virginia should continue to embrace policies that phase out SUPs in order to preserve our climate, safeguard our water, and protect the health of Virginians.”