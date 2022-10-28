Sign Up For EPA’s FREE Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Certification Training!

By: City of Portsmouth

Monday, November 14th | Main Library | 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is offering free Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) training on Monday, November 14th, in Portsmouth for contractors to become RRP lead-safe certified. This is part of EPA’s Enhancing Lead-Safe Work Practices through Education and Outreach (ELSWPEO) initiative to reduce childhood lead exposure by focusing on increasing the number of renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) contractors and firms certified in lead-safe work practices.

Ordinary renovation and maintenance activities in pre-1978 homes and child care centers can create toxic lead dust that can harm customers, children, contractors, and other workers. By following lead-safe work practices, contractors can prevent lead hazards and reduce childhood lead exposure.

EPA’s RRP Rule affects all contractors who may disturb lead-based paint in homes and child care centers built before 1978. Anyone who is paid to perform work that disturbs paint in housing and child-occupied facilities built before 1978 must be certified. This includes all firms, even sole proprietorships.

The RRP training is a one day, in-person session being taught by Public Health & Safety, Inc. on November 14th, 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., at Main Library which is located at 601 Court Street. To register, visit https://public-health-safety.com/product/rrpi-2022-111422-lead-renovation-repair-painting-8-hour-initial-10-am-start-portsmouth-va-free/ or call 312-491-0081.

Please use the flyer below and if you have any questions about the free RRP training, please contact Noelle Watanabe at Watanabe.Noelle@epa.gov or (215) 814-3171. For more information on lead and EPA’s RRP Rule, visit epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program-contractors.