Sign up for Medicare Part B Online, By Mail, or By Fax

Your don’t need to leave the comfort of your home to sign up for Medicare Part B. If you are already enrolled in Medicare Part A and would like to enroll in Part B, you must complete form CMS-40B<https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/CMS-Forms/CMS-Forms/CMS-Forms-Items/CMS017339>, Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B (Medical Insurance). If they are applying for Medicare Part B due to a loss of employment or group health coverage, they will also need to complete form CMS-L564<https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/CMS-Forms/CMS-Forms/Downloads/CMS-L564E.pdf> (Request for Employment Information). You can complete and submit the forms online by visiting our new Medicare Part B webpage<http://www.ssa.gov/Medicare-PartB-SEP>; complete and return the forms by mail to their local Social Security office<https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp>; or complete and fax the forms to 1-833-914-2016. If you have questions, please contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Social Security and Protecting Elders from Scams [https://www.ssa.gov/news/assets/images/2020/scamcall.jpg] World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was June 15. We recognize how important it is to protect older people from scammers. In times like the current pandemic when people are particularly vulnerable, scammers will pretend to be Social Security or other government employees to gain people’s trust to steal their money and personal information. They may even pose as COVID-19 contact tracers working to stop the spread of the virus and ask for payment or your Social Security number. Please remind everyone that the most effective way to defeat scammers is by knowing how to identify scams and by hanging up or ignoring the calls and emails. If you get a Social Security scam phone call, they should hang up and report it to our law enforcement office at oig.ssa.gov<https://oig.ssa.gov/>. If you ever owe money to Social Security, we will mail you a letter explaining your payment options and appeal rights. If you get a call about a Social Security problem, be very cautious. If you do not have ongoing business with the agency, or if the caller mentions suspending your Social Security number or makes other threats, the call is likely a scam. Ignore it, hang up, and report it to us at oig.ssa.gov<https://oig.ssa.gov/>. Reporting Earnings Online When You’re Disabled [https://www.ssa.gov/news/assets/images/2019/online.jpg] Social Security provides an online wage reporting service that allows Social Security disability beneficiaries and their representative payees, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and deemors to report wages securely online through my Social Security. This online option allows you to avoid visiting a field office to report your wages in person and allows you to print or save a receipt of your report. SSI wage reporters can also use our SSI Telephone Wage Reporting and SSI Mobile Wage Reporting applications. People must still contact an office to report when they first start working for each new employer. It is also important to note that representative payees are able to report wages, but won’t have access to the beneficiaries’ or recipient’s other information. You and your clients can visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount<http://www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount> today to learn more about this convenient online service.