Sign Up for Ports Alerts
Citizens of Portsmouth can register to receive alerts and other notifications via phone calls, text messages, or email.
Notification Categories:
-City Meetings (City Council, Work Sessions, Broadband, Planning, PICC, EDA, and other meetings that are streamed or posted on the Portsmouth YouTube channel)
-City Operations (Street Cleaning, Mosquito Spraying, trash pick-up, recycling, etc.)
-Closings (Information about city buildings being closed or changes to normal operating hours)
-Educational Classes (Educational events at the Library, Parks and Rec, and Museums)
-Events (Portsmouth events such as Sunset Thursdays, Umoja, Concerts, etc.)
-Traffic (Road closures due to construction or events)
-Emergency Alerts (Alerts for ongoing incidents. Weather, Shelter in place, active shooters, other information related to Fire-EMS and Police)