Sign Up for Ports Alerts

Citizens of Portsmouth can register to receive alerts and other notifications via phone calls, text messages, or email.

Notification Categories:

-City Meetings (City Council, Work Sessions, Broadband, Planning, PICC, EDA, and other meetings that are streamed or posted on the Portsmouth YouTube channel)

-City Operations (Street Cleaning, Mosquito Spraying, trash pick-up, recycling, etc.)

-Closings (Information about city buildings being closed or changes to normal operating hours)

-Educational Classes (Educational events at the Library, Parks and Rec, and Museums)

-Events (Portsmouth events such as Sunset Thursdays, Umoja, Concerts, etc.)

-Traffic (Road closures due to construction or events)

-Emergency Alerts (Alerts for ongoing incidents. Weather, Shelter in place, active shooters, other information related to Fire-EMS and Police)