Single Session Tickets for the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament On Sale February 1

Charlotte, NC (January 31, 2022) – Single session tickets for the highly anticipated 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will go on-sale Tuesday, February 1. The Tournament will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD on February 22-26.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $115, based on the dates and seats selected (general admission and center court ONLY). Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and the CIAA office as well as the Royal Farms Arena box office.

Fans can still purchase all-session packages (22-games), starting at $200 which includes all men’s and women’s games held during tournament week.

A percentage of all ticket sales will directly benefit the CIAA’s 12-member institutions and provide scholarship funds to the conference’s student-athletes.



To ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 health and safety protocols are being addressed, the following safety plan and guidelines* will be in effect throughout Tournament week:



Patrons at the CIAA Basketball Tournament will be REQUIRED to wear face coverings for all games at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.







Vaccinations are recommended but not required.







Those attending any official ancillary events during CIAA Tournament Week will be REQUIRED to wear face coverings.







Proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID test results will be required at select private (Invitation-Only) events.



*Guidelines and Protocols are subject to change at any given time due to recommendations provided by the City of Baltimore, the State of Maryland, Center for Disease Control (CDC), NCAA Sports Science Institute, and the CIAA Athletic Trainers Association. Please check back periodically at the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament COVID 19 Guidelines and Protocols website for updates.

Media outlets looking to cover tournament games can request credentials HERE.

For more information about the CIAA, visit CIAA.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and on Twitch. To get the latest updates on the CIAA Tournament or to sign up for the CIAA Newsletter, visit CIAATournament.org.