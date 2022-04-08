Sister Cities Announces “Call to Artists” For Upcoming World Arts Celebration

By: City of Newport News

Sister Cities of Newport News, in partnership with the City of Newport News, will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Sister Cities program at the upcoming World Arts Celebration on May 21. The celebration is returning to City Center this year after a two year, COVID-related hiatus. The event celebrates and explores cultures from around the world and features marketplace vendors, hands-on exhibits, entertainment, and food and beverage truck. The festival footprint now encompasses the City Center shopping district on Mariners Row in Oyster Point. Merchants who sell cultural and ethnic clothing, jewelry, spices, and more are encouraged to apply for space as Marketplace Vendor. Vendors must provide their own pop-up tent, materials, and pay a $50 fee. For questions about Marketplace Vendor opportunities, please email tabrown@nnva.gov.