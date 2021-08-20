Sister Cities Newport News Moves to CITY SPACE

Sister Cities Newport News (SNCC) has a new home. The organization has moved to CITY SPACE at 11820 Merchants Walk, Suite 100 in City Center. The former Jos. A. Banks retail space has been converted to allow SNCC to become a venue to showcase cultural exhibits and host international partners (when exchanges return). The 4,000 square-foot space has a conference table and chairs for board and committee meetings and space to host lectures and gatherings. Other organizations and businesses are also able to rent the venue for meetings and events.

Interested in seeing the new location? SNCC is hosting a Chinese Moon Festival Celebration, their first major event in the new space, on Thursday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. This celebration is free for SNCC members and $10 for non-members. Tickets are available on the Sister Cities Newport News website.

To join or learn more about SNCC, visit sistercities-nn.com or call their new number, 757-697-3129.