Sister Cities Newport News Receives International Innovation Award

Sister Cities Newport News (SCNN) received the 2021 Sister Cities International Innovation in Business, Trade and Professional Exchange Award yesterday during the Sister Cities International Virtual Annual Conference. The award is given to organizations that help advance the goals and mission of Sister Cities. SCNN was chosen for the award after hosting the virtual seminar, Green Sister Cities: Local Sustainability Initiatives in Greifswald and Newport News back in October. This event also led to Newport News becoming the first U.S. city to compete in the Stadtradeln City Cycling Campaign to reduce carbon emissions through citizen-based cycling.