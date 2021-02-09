Sister Cities of Newport News Calls for Youth Art Submissions

Sister Cities of Newport News is calling all youth ages 13-18 for the The Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS). The annual contest encourages youth worldwide to express the mission of Sister Cities International (SCI). Submissions are centered around an annual theme this year, “United In Hope.” Judging is based on originality, composition and theme interpretation.

To enter, artists must be a resident of Newport News or one of Newport News’ international partners (Neyagawa, Taizhou, Greifswald, ZiYang, Saint Nazaire). Contestants may submit one entry in each category before the April 1 deadline. The contestants may submit:

visual art

photography

written pieces (creative writing / essays / poetry, anecdotes, etc.)

music either original or reinterpreted

First place winners in each category will receive a $50 prize and automatic entry into the international competition to compete for the $1,000 grand prize in each showcase nationally. All eligible entries will receive a complimentary annual membership in Sister Cities of Newport News.

To submit an entry and to learn more, visit theSister Cities of Newport News website.