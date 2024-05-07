Site Dedication of Future 5/31 Memorial Planned to Remember Victims of May 31, 2019, Tragedy

Special programming offered monthlong for five-year remembrance activities

Throughout the month of May, several activities will be offered to remember the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting. In this milestone year of remembrance, a site dedication for the future 5/31 permanent memorial will be held at the Municipal Center to commemorate the 12 lives lost on May 31. All of the events are free and open to the public.

Special Programming

The Virginia Beach Public Library, Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, and VB Strong Center are offering free activities for all ages throughout May, curated specifically to meet people where they are on their healing journey, and promote mental health and overall wellness. A complete list of programming can be found on LoveForVB.com.

Gather in Remembrance

A ceremony will be held to gather and remember those we lost and to lift up survivors and those still healing. The event will include a moment of silence, reading of names and dedication of the site of the future 5/31 memorial.

The ceremony will take place 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the future memorial site (near Building 30, 2508 Princess Anne Road). It will be livestreamed on virginiabeach.gov/media and the City’s Facebook page.

“Love For VB” Around Town

Be sure to look for the Love For VB symbol — the forget-me-not flower — displayed around the city.

The forget-me-not flower will be painted at Mount Trashmore Park on the front of the hill just below the City seal.

Remembrance flags featuring the Love For VB symbol will be flown at more than 40 locations citywide.

City facilities will light up blue in remembrance.

Individual Activities

Remember in your own way and show your “Love For VB.”

A moment of silence is scheduled for Friday, May 31, at 4:06 p.m., the time the first 911 call was received. Individuals are asked to pause wherever they are at that time.

Wear blue in remembrance on May 31.

Social media frames and therapeutic coloring sheets are available on LoveForVB.com.

For detailed information about special programming and the 5/31 memorial, visit LoveForVB.com.

