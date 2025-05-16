Six Gold Medals awarded at Opening of 2025 MEAC Track & Field Championship

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) kicked off its 2025 Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday afternoon at William “Dick” Price Stadium on the campus of Norfolk State University. Six gold medals were awarded on day one. The Norfolk State men’s team and the Morgan State women’s team led the team scores with 44 and 18 points respectively.

Delano Lawrence of Maryland Eastern Shore captured the first gold medal of the championship with a winning toss of 52.61 meters in the men’s discus event.

Cailyn Johnson won gold in the women’s discus event with a throw of 48.02m giving the Morgan State Bears their first medal of the meet.

N.C. Central’s Tia Lucas claimed the gold medal in the women’s high jump with a personal-best mark of 1.77 meters.

Delaware State’s Ja’Mari Manson and N.C. Central’s Jonathan Raijon-Kroger went jump for jump in the men’s high jump event both clearing the 2.09m mark. Manson successfully cleared the 2.12m height to win the first gold medal for the Hornets.

Rounding out day one was the men’s and women’s 10,000m races. Norfolk State’s distance runners emerged on top claiming one, two, three in both events. Mercyline Kimaiyo won the women’s gold medal with a time of 39:27.00, while Gidion Sigei won the men’s race with a 30:36.11 time.

