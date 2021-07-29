Six Hampton University Department of Aviation Alumni Take Flight in Careers Post Graduation

HAMPTON, VA. (July 29, 2021) — Six recent alumni from the Hampton University Department of Aviation have taken the next step in their professional aviation careers across the county.

“Congratulations to these wonderfully talented alumni. These young men and women represent the future of aviation and we wish them nothing but continued success their respective careers begin to take flight,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Hampton University’s Department of Aviation offers bachelor’s programs in Air Traffic Control, Aviation Management, Airport Administration, Flight Education and a minor in Aviation Management.

Recent job placements for Department of Aviation graduates include :

– Alexis Qaisera has been hired by Rick Aviation as a Certified Flight Instructor.

– Tevin Reid is an Airport Operations Coordinator at Portland International Jetport.

– Jailah Long is in Operation Management for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

– Aaron Brown is an Operation Specialist at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

– Julian Payne-Dillard is in an Aeronautical Engineering Specialist for Lockheed Martin.

– David Dorsey is a Certified Flight Instructor at Columbia Training Center, Potomac Airfield.

“Without the Hampton University Department of Aviation, I wouldn’t have been as prepared and valuable in the professional world as I am now,” said Reid. “Entering the professional world didn’t frighten me because I was ready for what was to come. The core principles of what the Aviation Department stands on are heavily followed and practiced by the staff who work within the industry. My career path to Airport Director has been smooth and the road to the top only looks good from here.”

The Department of Aviation in the School of Engineering and Technology provides students with preparation for a variety of careers in aviation. Combined with a strong liberal arts background, the aviation program prepares students to participate in building the future of the aviation industry. The Department also prepares its students to be professionals by demonstrating the value of life-long learning through research projects and the value of service to the University, aviation profession, and community. Hampton University’s Department of Aviation is the only one of the 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in America with a Federal Aviation Administration approved ATCI program.

“Our recent aviation graduates have earned positions at many international airports, major aeronautical companies, and many are continuing their pursuit to become commercial airline pilots by teaching as certified flight instructors before moving on to commercial aviation,” said John P. Murray, Chair of the Hampton University Department of Aviation. “One recent graduate is with Rick Aviation, our Flight Education partner and flight school. The Aviation Department’s primary focus is to graduate students on time and secure them an aeronautical career upon receiving their 4-year Bachelor of Science degree. Faculty and students have worked hard over the last two-years to create professional relationships through internships and mentorships with Aviation Advisory Board members. Hampton University is the best HBCU in the country for students to pursue a career in Aviation.”

The Department of Aviation is committed to providing a high quality aviation education for all its students. Faculty are actively involved in advancing the aviation community as a whole. They strive to prepare students for meaningful aviation careers within government and the aerospace industry, and to instill a strong sense of social awareness and responsibility to the public. The Department of Aviation has established itself as a high-quality Bachelor of Science degree program with a national reputation for outstanding graduates.

In April, the Hampton University Department of Aviation announced a new partnership with United Airlines to identify and recruit top talent into United’s Aviate Academy. United Airlines Aviate Academy is the first commercial pilot development program to partner with an HBCU. In July, a team of six aviation students finished in the top 3 of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Smart Airport Challenge. The students developed a concept that could change the way runway inspections are carried out at airports across the nation.

