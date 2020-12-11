SKY4 to Broadcast Hampton University Basketball

(December 11, 2020) SKY4, WSKY Television, announced today that it has partnered

with Hampton University to broadcast 5 Men’s basketball games starting next week.

Games to be broadcast are as follows:

• Wednesday, December 16th 6PM: HU vs. William and Mary

• Thursday, December 31st Noon: Hampton University vs. Gardner-Webb University

• Sunday, January 10th 1PM: Hampton University vs. UNC Asheville

• Tuesday, January 19th 6PM: Hampton University vs. Campbell University

• Friday, January 29th 6PM: Hampton University vs. High Point University

General Manager Kathy Yevak said “At SKY4 TV, we pride ourselves on being THE

Local station in the market – supporting local businesses, local non-profits, local talent,

and our viewers throughout our community. We are very excited to partner with

Hampton University to bring Pirates men’s basketball to free tv.”

For more information or press inquiries, please contact:

Kathy Yevak

General Manager – SKY4 WSKY

kyevak@sky4tv.com

(757)722-9736