SNAP Emergency Allotments Available to Enrolled Families

NORFOLK, VA – The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 provides for the issuance of emergency benefits to current SNAP households based on a public health emergency declaration by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

This provision applies ONLY to households CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN SNAP. The usual standards to evaluate eligibility remain in effect for those seeking to apply.

Under the Families First Act, the Virginia Department of Social Services will issue emergency benefits to most households currently receiving SNAP benefits. The emergency benefits will be provided for March and April 2020 and will increase the household’s current monthly allotment to the maximum monthly allotment for a household of that size. Current SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment for their household size are not eligible for emergency benefits.

Eligible recipients will receive a notice from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Benefit Allotment by Household size

1 Person=194

2 Persons=355

3 Person=509

4 Persons=646

5 Persons=768

6 Persons=921

7 Persons=1018

8 Persons=1164

9 Persons=1310

10 Persons=1456