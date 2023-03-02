SNAP Emergency Allotments Ended

By: City of Newport News

The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 law recently passed by Congress ends Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments after the February 2023 issuance. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency. The Emergency Allotments were a temporary change to SNAP benefits that began in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The allotments raised the existing monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size, rather than income limits.

In March 2023, all SNAP household benefits return to normal amounts, without the additional allotment benefits. Households will return to receiving their regular SNAP benefit amount on the 1st, 4th, or 7th day of the month as normal, beginning March 2023.

For more information on this transition, visit the Virginia Department of Social Services website or contact the temporary information line at 855-635-4370, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.