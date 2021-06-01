Social Security 101 Everything you wanted to know

A FREE workshop from Social Security. • When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits? • How does early retirement affect your benefits? • Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? • How do you get the most from your benefit? • What is the future of Social Security? • When should you file for Medicare? Learn how to use my Social Security online account and other online services. You should go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a my Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.