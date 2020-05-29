Social Security Administration Services Update and links to conduct business

Changes in Operations of Social Security Offices



For the safety of our community, local Social Security offices will only be able to provide services over the phone or online. The Social Security Administration recommends that you first try to use their online services before calling for quicker results. To find your local Social Security offices phone number, please click here. If you are unable to utilize the zip code look up feature online, you can also call their national number toll-free at 1-800-772-1213.



Online Services



Social Security offices offer secure and convenient online services. These include:

The Social Security Administration has a comprehensive FAQ webpage to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative. It contains a wide range of topics, such as Medicare, Social Security Payments, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and many others!



Replacement Card Requests



You may be able to request a replacement card online with your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Visit the Social Security Number and Card page to learn how. If you cannot request a replacement card online, call your local office and request to have one mailed.



Will SSA extend their deadlines to provide documentation and other information?



Yes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SSA is working to extend deadlines.