Everything you wanted to know about Social Security Disability benefits but were afraid to ask! Attend this informative presentation with Social Securitys Public Affairs Specialist Lizna Odhwani to receive resources and all of your questions answered. This Thursday June 11 at 2:00pm via Zoom!

Join Zoom Meeting (Direct Link to copy and paste into browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83027036313?pwd=M2JBaGhTTWh1K0R0dVJuOTlVN2JGQT09