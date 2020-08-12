National News 

SOCIAL SECURITY CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

At SSA, we strive to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our services.  If Spanish is your primary language, you can visit www.ssa.gov/espanol, our Spanish-language website.  There, you can find information about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage your benefits, and much more.  

Spanish-speaking customers wishing to speak with a representative and apply for retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits, as well as Medicare, can call us at 1-800-772-1213. 

We also provide many publications in Spanish on popular topics like:

  • Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits; 
    • Retirement planning;
    • Online services information;
    • Medicare; and 
    • Supplemental Security Income.

You can find them at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones/. You can also visit www.ssa.gov/espanol for other resources in Spanish.  Share these resources with friends and family who may need them.