Social Security Delivers the Most Popular Baby Names in Virginia for 2020

See the list at www.socialsecurity.gov

The Social Security Administration today announced the most popular baby names in Virginia for 2020. Liam and Charlotte topped the list.

The top five boys and girls names for 2020 in Virginia were:

Boys: Girls:

1) Liam 1) Charlotte

2) Noah 2) Olivia

3) William 3) Ava

4) James 4) Emma

5) Oliver 5) Amelia

The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How does Virginia compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website — www.socialsecurity.gov— to see the top national baby names for 2020.

Social Security encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. my Social Security is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.

Social Security beneficiaries have instant access to their benefit verification letter, payment history, and complete earnings record by establishing a my Social Security account. Beneficiaries also can change their address, start or change direct deposit information, and request a replacement SSA-1099 online. People receiving benefits can request a replacement Medicare card online.

People age 18 and older who are not receiving benefits can also sign up for a my Social Security account to get their personalized online Social Security Statement. The online Statement provides workers with secure and convenient access to their Social Security earnings and benefit information, and estimates of future benefits they can use to plan for their retirement. Residents of most states may request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements.

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2020.

To see the fastest rising girls and boys names in 2020, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/news/press/releases/2021/#5-2021-2.