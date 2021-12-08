Social Security FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Dec. 2021- 4 Webinars! Something for everyone!

WebEx Live: Protecting You From Fraud & Abuse



Wednesday, December 8, 2021

12:00pm – 1:00pm in collaboration with VA Beach Public Libraries

NO PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. The virtual room opens 5 minutes before the event.

Program Description

Details

Attend this informative presentation with Social Security’s Public Affairs Specialist, Lizna Odhwani, highlighting ongoing topics of

Scam Awareness,



Elder Abuse, and



Identity Theft



WEB EX direct link for Wednesday Dec. 8th at noon: https://vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea6f62bdb359ee8e3b0b449938ac0d09a

Meeting/Room number if needed: 2301 133 1215, Password: protect. If you receive a message that the room is closed, please try again closer to the program time at noon.

For more information about this webinar see: WebEx Live: Protecting You From Fraud & Abuse | Virginia Beach Public Library (librarymarket.com)

ZOOM: Overview of ALL Social Security Benefits



Social Security 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Thursday December 9, 2021 at 2pm

Hosted by: Virginia Career Works-Hampton Roads . Preregistration Required.

Pre-Registration Link to register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtcuipqD4qGtAxaDD0nas2o1uNwHekeh9h

A FREE virtual workshop from Social Security:

• When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits?

• How does early retirement affect your benefits?

• Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits?

• How do you get the most from your benefit?

• What is the future of Social Security?

• When should you file for Medicare?

Learn how to use my Social Security online account and other online services. You should go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a my Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.

For more information, please see flyer attached.

WebEx Live: Dual Webinar Special for our Veterans-



Tricare for Life Brief & Social Security Retirement/Medicare

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Tricare for Life-at 9am



Social Security Retirement and Medicare-at 10am



Are you or any of your family members eligible for Tricare/Medicare?

The Tidewater Military Health System (TMHS) and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) invite you to attend an informative VIRTUAL WebEx presentation about TRICARE for Life (TFL) and Social Security Retirement benefits. This session will give you a better understanding of your entitlements and responsibilities, and how TFL works with DEERS, Medicare, Social Security, and other health insurance.

**Virtual WebEx Presentation**-No Pre-Registration Required–

Multiple options to join us!

Join us directly from your Computer or Smart Phone

Link: Webex meeting

Manual Meeting number (access code): 130 307 3821 on WebEx

Join by Phone

Dial: 1-872-244-5900,, 1303073821

Dial: 1-800-937-7000,, 1303073821



Join from a Video Conference Room

Press “JOIN NOW” from the conference room touch panel

or

Dial: 1303073821@humanameeting.webex.com from the conference room touch panel

Time: 9:00am-11:30am

We look forward to your participation in this event!

Zoom: Social Security Benefits for People with Disabilities



Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021 at Noon

Hosted by: Hampton Public Library. Preregistration Required

Pre-Registration Link to register in advance:

Social Security Benefits for People with Disabilities Tickets, Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

***BONUS: This will be a Facebook Live Event on the Hampton Public Library page and will have LIVE Streaming and saved on the page for later viewing if necessary!

This virtual workshop will provide information on Social Security benefits available to people with disabilities, including the application process, using your My Social Security online account; what you need to report when you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and more. Reserve a ticket on Eventbrite to join us live or view the recording later on Hampton Public Library’s Facebook page. Presented by Lizna Odhwani, Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration.